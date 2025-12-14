A visionary is one who can find his way by moonlight and see the dawn before the rest of the world.” – Oscar Wilde

Winter brings us darker and shorter days that significantly reduce availability to sunlight for many of us. This lack of light disrupts our circadian rhythm and in particular the hormones serotonin and melatonin. Sunlight is ‘serotonergic’ which means that it helps produce serotonin - the happy hormone. Melatonin is commonly known as the sleep hormone but it is less commonly known that melatonin is actually made from serotonin.

The Importance of Sun Exposure Throughout the Day

When daylight cues like blue light on a morning, enough exposure to light through the day and exposure to red light on an evening are weakened, then our circadian rhythms are affected.

Morning - Absorb blue light to suppress melatonin and increase serotonin helping us to feel awake and happy for the day ahead.

Midday - UVB rays are able to pass through the thinner part of the earths atmosphere when the sun is highest in the sky, these UVB rays are converted to vitamin D by our bodies which help regulate our hormones, mood and immune system. In winter the sun is much lower in the sky and so UVB rays are lower too, this is a major contributor to SAD.

Evening - Red light is produced by the sun which triggers the release of melatonin