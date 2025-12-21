Part one of this post on ketones and your brain walked through some of the history on ketone research and the biochemical properties that make ketones special as a fuel.

The biochemical properties that make BHB special are:

Principally, the main ketone, beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), is imbued with more energy per carbon than glucose.

Second, BHB enters the Krebs cycle downstream of the insulin sensitive pathway of carbohydrates and thus provides cells with a fuel regardless of how insulin resistant the cell has become. And remember, the majority of adults have some degree of insulin resistance in the US.

Lastly, BHB acts as an epigenetic signaling molecule, affecting a broad swath of gene expression.

There are three ways to enter the state of ketosis where beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) enters our systemic circulation.

Fasting

Eating a ketogenic diet

Exogenous ketone supplements (ketone salts, ketone esters (HVNM and Ketone Aid, for example) and medium chain triglyceride oil (MCT oil).

So how do the properties of BHB affect our brain?

First, let’s walk through a scenario illustrating the how the biochemical properties BHB affect brain health as we “naturally” age.

A typical person in American in their 40’s has already begun to develop some degree of insulin resistance. What this means for the brain is that it is not getting the energy it needs to function efficiently as glucose uptake in neurons becomes more and more restricted.

Stephen Cunnane, a researcher at Sherbrook University in Canada, describes this developing scenario as an “energy gap” between the brain’s high energy demands met by an inadequate supply. Past the age of sixty-five, even healthy adults with no other problems have a developed a “brain energy gap” of 14% on average. For people with a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s and diabetes this gap develops much earlier, and in people with early-onset Alzheimer’s the gap widens to 30%.

“Anybody trying to function with 20% less brain glucose long term will suffer from brain exhaustion,” said Cunnane.

By the time someone develops full-blown Alzheimer’s disease the energy gap has expanded to 40%.

The brain of the Alzheimer’s patient is starving.

“We believe that this energy gap increases the risk of neuronal dysfunction and cognitive decline,” says Cunnane.

The emergence of this energy gap is linked to our metabolic health. In those who eat a standard American diet and engage in little activity, it rears its ugly head far too early in life. Cunnane’s research clearly shows that the gap is apparent in PET scans long before the first symptoms appear. As the gap widens, symptoms appear but are written off as “senior moments” or “normal” forgetfulness. Emergence or worsening of fatigue, apathy, depression and other cognitive related issues are too readily accepted as a “normal” part of the aging process.

A 2020 study by Veech used MRI scans to visualize this erosion of cognitive functionality as the brain is starved of energy. The study focused on “brain networks,” the connections between different regions of the brain that promote coordinated cognition.

The stability of these networks is critical to higher-level cognitive function.

As these networks break down the coordinated flow of neural impulses from one area of the brain to another becomes impaired, much like a breakdown in traffic signals at a handful of busy intersections can snarl the smooth flow of traffic, causing gridlock citywide. The study showed that critically important brain networks have already begun to break down by the age of 47, and that this “destabilization correlates with poorer cognition and accelerates with insulin resistance.”

Ketones offer a potential solution.