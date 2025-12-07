Last week Amanda wrote about the ability of ketosis to side-step the problems that may arise from the overconsumption of sugar and carbohydrates. So I thought it would be fun to look at the fascinating history of ketosis up to the modern research illuminating how ketones profoundly effect brain health.

This will be a 2 part post.

The presence of ketones in the blood was for a longtime universally maligned as a pathological metabolic state — a sign someone was sick, starving or in danger of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Then a single experiment at Harvard changed everything.

Since then, culminating research has shown the possibility that ketones can ameliorate a sweeping range of brain centered diseases, including: Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression. The fact ketones have shown promise in so many disorders of the brain raises an important question: Is ketosis the optimal metabolic state for our bodies and brain?

Part one of this post will give the history and biochemical properties of ketones that makes them so unique, and the second part will go into how ketosis affects your brain.

“The sacred disease,” Fasting, and Ketones

Throughout history the salubrious health benefits of fasting appeared in a strangely diverse array of history books, literature, and medical textbooks. The Greek physician, Hippocrates, made reference to the healing properties of fasting, “Everyone has a doctor in him; we just have to help him in his work. The natural healing force within each one of us is the greatest force in getting well...to eat when you are sick, is to feed your sickness.” Other famous luminaries have touted the health promoting properties of fasting throughout history, including Ben Franklin, who was rumored to have said: “The best of all medicines is resting and fasting.” Mark Twain wrote, “A little starvation can really do more for the average sick man than can the best medicines and the best doctors.”

Historically, the therapeutic value of fasting is tied to epilepsy more than to any other disease. Epilepsy has confused, fascinated and frustrated physicians as far back as the Egyptians. Epilepsy comes from ancient Greek meaning “to seize, posses, or afflict”. The Greeks also called epilepsy the “sacred disease” and as civilizations before them, they viewed it as a form of spiritual possession. The eccentric, clumsy and bizarre treatments that followed were a reflection of epilepsy’s mysterious and unknown origin. “Surely patients with no other disease have grasped at so many therapeutic straws,” wrote one physician in the 1920’s. Doctors’ attempts to quell epileptic fits were a patchwork of trial and error; bloodletting, trephining of the skull (boring a hole in the skull to release the disease), removal of the ovaries and adrenal glands, countless drugs, herbs, and tinctures.

When the Roman physician Celsus witnessed epileptics drinking blood from the wounds of dying gladiators he wrote: “What a miserable disease that makes tolerable such a miserable remedy.” By the 1920’s drinking blood was no longer suggested as a treatment but little else had changed. “Many modern ‘cures’ are not less miserable” wrote a respected neurologist, comparing the state of treatment in the 1920’s to those of the past.

But that was about to change.

Leading up to 1920’s, the “modern” therapies for epilepsy consisted of two drugs: bromine and Luminal (phenobarbital). Both drugs were only marginally good at preventing seizures and came with a mosaic of side-effects coupled with heavy-sedation.

Then, in 1920, Hugh Conklin, a drugless osteopathic physician working out of Battle Creek Sanitarium in Battle Creek Michigan claimed he had found a cure for epilepsy.

Conklin boldly claimed a “water only” fast of 20 days was a sure-fire cure for epilepsy. Conklin’s claim eventually rippled outward to more conventional physicians on the east coast, prompting Rawle Geyelin, a highly-respected endocrinologist at New York Presbyterian Hospital, to test Conklin’s claim. In 1921 Geyelin presented his findings to a packed audience at the annual American Medical Association convention: After fasting 30 patients for 20 days in his clinic: 87% of the patients became seizure free.

Then, in the summer of 1921, at the Mayo clinic in Rochester Minnesota, a doctor named Russell Wilder published three short paragraphs in The Clinical Bulletin. “It has occurred to us that the benefit of Dr. Geyelin’s procedure may be dependent on the ketonemia [high blood levels of ketones in the blood] which must result from such fasts, and that possibly equally good results could be obtained if a ketonemia were produced by some other means,” wrote Wilder.

What Wilder suggested was the dietary maintenance of the fasted state, thus was coined the “ketogenic diet.”

Mynie Peterman, a Mayo Clinic pediatrician, decided to test Wilder’s hypothesis by setting up a clinical trial. He decided to select children as participants given their generally poor response to the only two drugs available at the time coupled with their higher risk of dire side effects. Peterman followed 37 children on the ketogenic diet for periods of time ranging from 4 months up to two-and-a-half years. All tallied, sixty percent of the children became seizure free, 34.5% were improved, and 5.5% showed no response.

The ketogenic diet was a resounding success—undeniably better than the existing drugs and became standard of care for epilepsy.

Yet, over the course of the 20th century new drugs were developed for epilepsy and the ketogenic diet was all but forgotten — relegated to a footnote in most medical textbooks. Even though it was profoundly effective for pediatric epilepsy, it was labeled as “too difficult” and pills were dispensed instead as a front line treatment. Strangely, over the subsequent decades the state of ketosis came to be seen as dangerous and something to be avoided.

Your Bodies Hybrid Metabolism

So what happens when we fast or eat a ketogenic diet?

Ketones metabolism is an elegantly choreographed series of biochemical pathways that are evolutionary conserved to help living organisms get through times of food deprivation — or, when someone deliberately enters the fasted state or maintains a ketogenic diet.

We carry approximately 24 hours of stored glucose in the muscles and liver. During a fast the body will burn those up first.

Now the body faces a crisis.

The reason is we have to maintain a certain level of blood glucose. There are certain cells in the body (red blood cells, corneal cells and small neurons in the brain) that have no mitochondria and therefore have only one metabolic pathway available to supply energy: glycolysis. Glycolysis requires glucose. So, with no glucose coming in through diet, and all the stores of glucose spent, the body has to come up with a way to maintain a base level of blood glucose, about 80 grams per day, to feed these glucose-dependent cells.

The body does this by patching together several contributory pathways. The liver and kidneys orchestrate the process, cobbling together glucose production by pulling metabolites from other pathways and converting them into glucose.

Desperately trying to conserve glucose, the body now faces another crisis: fuel to run our metabolism.

Here, insulin provides the key signal. With no carbohydrate stimulating the release of insulin, fat cells are quickly mobilized, releasing triglycerides into the bloodstream. This solves the fuel shortage for the many tissues that are able to use fatty acids for energy through a process called beta-oxidation that takes place in the mitochondria. Even so, other tissues need a fuel substate to replace glucose.

The hepatocytes in the liver act as the manufacturing-line for ketone bodies. They do the work of pumping out ketones to replace the lack of glucose. Ketones are generated through a simple process that centers on the Kreb’s cycle

Fatty acids enter hepatocytes and get converted into acetyl-CoA, just like glucose does when its being burnt.

But here’s the critical difference between normal carbohydrate metabolism and what happens as a result of the shift to ketosis in liver cells: during ketosis, the final product of the Krebs cycle, oxaloacetate, is pulled from the cycle and shuttled through a gluconeogenic pathway to help generate glucose for the cells that have to have it to survive. With little oxaloacetate to bind with acetyl-CoA (the final step in the Krebs Cycle), the pool of acetyl-CoA begins to build up. The enzyme that converts acetyl-CoA into the ketone body acetoacetate is freely floating around in the mitochondrial matrix, just waiting to do its job.

Now, with acetyl-CoA spilling over into the mitochondrial matrix this enzyme begins converting the excess acetyl-CoA into acetoacetate. Another enzyme then converts acetoacetate into beta-hydroxybutyrate. Finally, beta-hydroxybutyrate and acetoacetate are released into the circulation as a fuel (about 2/3 BHB, 1/3 acetoacetate and a negligible amount of acetone generated from acetoacetate spontaneously breaking down).

“Superfuel”

In the 1960’s a young MD at Harvard, George Cahill, began to question the pervasive assumption that ketosis was nothing more than a perversion of normal metabolism that appeared when someone was sick with diabetes or dying from starvation. Critically, Cahill began to view ketosis as an elegant evolutionary adaptation to the inevitable periods when our ancestors didn’t have access to food—an auxiliary factory producing a fuel that kicked in when we needed it the most. This change in perception compelled him to ask more questions. If indeed ketosis was an adaptation to starvation, might ketone metabolism be a normal, perfectly safe form of metabolism? Perhaps, ketones even evolved into a more efficient fuel to limp us through hard times?

George Cahill, New York Times

Lucky for Cahill, he was asking these questions in the late 1950’s and 60’s when therapeutic fasting was a common treatment for obesity and Institutional Review Board (IRB) committees were much more permissive about human experimentation. It was fairly routine for doctors to therapeutically fast (water- only fast) patients with obesity desperate to lose weight, sometimes for months on end (The longest fast on record occurred in 1965 when a 27-year-old Scotsman with obesity went 382 days with nothing but water, tea and black coffee).

However, Cahill and other researchers were perplexed by a theoretical problem that presented itself when considering the fasting metabolism: the brain.

Our brains, relative to other species, are massive metabolic sinks, consuming up to 20% of the body’s available energy while at rest. In children, it’s even higher; up to 50% of available energy is consumed by the brain.

In Cahill’s time, it was thought the brain was metabolically inflexible. It was assumed that the brain relied solely on glucose as a fuel. Researchers knew that most of the body’s tissues could oxidize fats for fuel but the blood-brain barrier blocked most large molecules—like fatty acids—from crossing into the brain.

The problem, then, for a fasting human came down to one of storage. A person only stored about a one-day supply of glucose in the form of glycogen in the liver and muscle. (Muscle glycogen stores much more glucose than the liver but it is only accessible to muscle tissue.) Once a person stops eating and burns through their stored supply, then what? During a fast, how did the body maintain a constant level of blood glucose to feed the voracious appetite of the brain?

Biochemists knew that certain amino acids could be cannibalized from muscle and converted into glucose but this obviously could not go on for long because the person would progressively lose more and more muscle until they wasted away and died.

When Cahill did the math, the extent of the problem was revealed: a fasting person under “normal” metabolic conditions, with the brain only burning glucose, would be expected to die in about 18 days.

Yet clearly that was not the case.

A normal weight person could fast for about two months, and as the Scotsman had demonstrated, an obese person could go over a year without even a single bite of food.

Cahill knew from simple calculations that if brain function was indeed totally reliant on glucose it would quickly drain the supply being generated from the patchwork of pathways in a fasted person.

To answer this question Cahill preformed a series of experiments on otherwise healthy people with obesity after they had fasted for 40 days. To learn more about ketosis Cahill needed to get a snapshot of the entirety of ketone metabolism within the body. Specifically, he needed to concurrently measure the different metabolites organs were producing and consuming after adapting to a starvation state. To do this, he simultaneously inserted catheters into the blood vessels entering and exiting the subject’s kidneys, liver and brain. This procedure was not without risk.

To measure the fuels entering and leaving the brain Cahill inserted catheters into the fasting subjects’ carotid arteries and jugular veins. What he discovered solved the metabolic dilemma presented by the fasting brain:

“…as we expected, showed some two thirds of brain fuel consumption to be D-β-hydroxybutyrate and acetoacetate.”

This changed the math. By showing that the brain could pivot from glucose to ketones for fuel the metabolic dilemma posed by the fasting human was solved. Nobel Lauriat Harold Varmus once said “I soon learned how much more important a new measurement was than an old theory.”

Indeed, this new measurement, showing the brain was not exclusively reliant on glucose and could transition to burning ketone bodies changed everything.

What Cahill revealed was a finely-tuned auxiliary metabolism that is hidden inside of all of us. Far from pathological, it has been essential to our survival.

“Thus, a normal adult human could survive two months of starvation; an obese person could survive much longer,” wrote Cahill. “Were it not for the β-hydroxybutyrate and acetoacetate providing brain fuel, we Homo sapiens might not be here!”

The looming question now was this: Does ketosis have benefits outside of mere survival? It was already discovered (and forgotten) that fasting and/or a ketogenic diet was an extraordinarily effective treatment for epilepsy.

Were there other conditions that might benefit form the shift to ketone metabolism?

This answer this pivotal question Cahill began collaborating with a brilliant biochemist named Richard Veech. Veech obtained his PhD in the Oxford lab of Nobel Lauriat, Hans Krebs.

Veech and Cahill set out to answer the questions Cahill’s research had inspired: What are the properties of the principle ketone, β-hydroxybutyrate, and critically, does ketosis have additional benefits beyond its role as an auxiliary fuel?

Veech and Cahill decided the best way to answer this question was to compare ketone metabolism to the “normal” physiological conditions associated with a standard American diet. Specifically, they would measure cellular metabolic parameters of heart muscle fed under three separate conditions: glucose alone, glucose plus insulin and glucose plus ketones. These conditions, they reasoned, should be a good way to compare the “typical” cellular metabolism that occurs when people eat a normal, high carbohydrate diet to metabolism while in the state of ketosis.

Under “normal” circumstances, after each meal, blood glucose spikes are followed by the release of insulin from the pancreas. The primary job of insulin is to lower blood sugar by signaling the cell to “open up.” Insulin signals a transport protein called GLUT4 to embed itself into the cellular membrane and allow glucose to diffuse into the cell.

Additionally, insulin signals for the cell to speed up the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA. The conversion of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA is done by a large multi-enzyme complex called the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDH). PDH is a metabolic gatekeeper. It responds to cellular signals like insulin by controlling the rate that pyruvate enters the Krebs cycle. The important point is this: under a typical high-carbohydrate American diet, insulin is controlling the flux of metabolites that enter the Krebs cycle. This flux determines how “charged” the controlling nucleotide coenzymes are that drive our metabolism: ATP, NAD+, NADP+, and Acetyl-CoA. When eating a standard American diet, these spikes in glucose followed by the release of insulin are repeated throughout the day with each meal and snack.

On the other hand, ketone metabolism achieved through fasting or a ketogenic diet is devoid of the spikes in blood sugar and the concomitant insulin release. It is characterized by a typically lower and steadier blood glucose level as the metabolism patches together sources of glucose to maintain the necessary baseline level of blood glucose. Therefore, to match real metabolic conditions of the body in the state of ketosis, they just added ketones and a steady concentration of glucose without insulin.

What they discovered was paradigm shifting.

When the heart tissue was given glucose with no insulin the muscular work performed per unit of oxygen consumed—a direct measure of energy efficiency in heart muscle—was just 10%.

Next, when a saturating dose of insulin was added to the glucose the metabolic efficiency of the heart muscle jumped to 28%.

Last, when they tested ketone bodies and glucose together (mimicking natural conditions under ketosis) the efficiency essentially matched that of glucose plus a saturating dose of insulin at 25%.

The take home message was this: Ketone bodies are a remarkably potent fuel—increasing metabolic efficiency from 10% with glucose alone to 25% when BHB is added. This single distinction is the fulcrum that all of the magical properties of BHB pivot upon.

The reason ketones are so metabolically efficient is due to the fact they are a thermodynamically superior fuel. Every fuel is uniquely imbued with a different amount of potential energy within its bonds. Ketones have more starting energy than glucose. This is measured by something called the heat of combustion that tallies the total amount of energy in any given fuel. D‐β‐hydroxybutyrate, contains −1021 kJ/mole whereas glucose contains contain only −933 kJ/mole (the more negative the number the more energy). Their research showed that the increased energy stored within BHB was captured by the electron transport chain and translated into a more charged ATP. (increased ratio of ATP/ADP)

The generation of energy in the mitochondria via the electron transport chain works by pumping hydrogen atoms into a fixed space generating a chemiosmotic gradient. This works similar to an air compressor that generates a gradient that then captures the flow of air to do work. In the mitochondria, the hydrogen atoms then flow through ATP synthase to generate ATP.

The magic of BHB is that it “widens the energetic gap” between complex I and the Coenzyme Q couple with the result of ejecting the proton into the intermembrane space with more force. This results in a stronger chemiosmotic gradient and more ATP production. It is as if the distance between complex I and the Coenzyme Q couple is a waterfall and the machinery ejecting the proton into the intermembrane space is the waterwheel. Ketosis heightens the waterfall, providing more energy to the waterwheel. In effect, ketones are able to “supercharge” the cell, said Veech and Cahill.

Trans Am Clin Climatol Assoc .2003:114:149-61. G. Cahill, R. Veech

The details of Cahill and Veech’s study raised another question. BHB was much more efficient than glucose alone, but essentially equally efficient when a saturating dose of insulin was added. At first glance, one might be forgiven for not being overly impressed—ketones are as efficient as glucose plus a saturating dose of insulin—25% versus 28%, respectively. A saturating dose of insulin, however, does not reflect normal physiological conditions.

Looking closer—as Cahill and Veech reflected on the results in a broader context—they began to realize the shift to ketone metabolism for the majority of the adult population held a profound therapeutic potential. Here is why: A standard American diet compared to the state of ketosis, resulted in two very different metabolic outcomes. First, consider the standard American diet: In between high-carbohydrate meals, when insulin is lower and the metabolism is idling along at its basal metabolic rate, metabolic efficiency (output per unit oxygen) is a paltry 10%. This means all of the nucleotide coenzymes are less charged and the entirety of metabolism operates less efficiently. Second, over time, the majority of adults develop something called insulin resistance. In fact, it is more the norm than the exception, over half of the adults in America have some measurable degree of insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is just as it sounds: the cell becomes resistant to the effects of insulin and is progressively less efficient at shuttling glucose from the bloodstream into the cell and is less able to metabolize glucose efficiently as the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex also becomes less responsive to insulin. The consequence of this pernicious process is that the metabolic efficiency Veech and Cahill measured with glucose and a saturating dose of insulin at 28%, begins to drop.

The upshot: the energy complex of the cell is less charged and less able to efficiently drive metabolism. The thousands of reactions that comprised human metabolism sputter and slow.

The magic of ketosis, Veech and Cahill realized, is that it always achieves a metabolic efficiency of 25%. In other words, ketone metabolism effectively “supercharges” our basal metabolism, taking the efficiency from 10% to 25%.

Second, and this is critically important, ketone metabolism bypasses a myriad of problems associated with insulin resistance. There is no such thing as “ketone resistance.” Ketones enter the cell through an entirely different transport protein than the insulin-controlled glucose transport protein, GLUT4. And they also bypass the insulin-controlled pyruvate dehydrogenase complex by entering downstream of it.

Herein lies the magic of ketosis: by entering the cell through a difference route, and side-stepping the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex ketone metabolism is able to completely side-step the insulin dependent pathways—analogous to an open lane on a traffic-jammed freeway.

Veech and Cahill’s illumination of this previously maligned and hidden form of metabolism had curiously far-reaching clinical potential. Ketosis, they realized, offered a solution to our sorry metabolic state. Maybe ketosis should be our default condition if we want to decrease our chances of developing insulin resistance; diabetes, dementia, Alzheimer’s and other chronic diseases. Perhaps ketosis, however achieved, promises a new, more graceful way to age. As Veech and Cahill reflected, they began to realize that the therapeutic implications appeared almost too good to be true.

“What are the potential uses of BHB in addition to pediatric epilepsy? Theoretically, any condition wherein oxygen supply to cells may be limited. This list would encompass almost every disease state,” wrote Veech and Cahill.

Advances in Nutrition, Volume 12, Issue 2p305-315March 2021

In the same 2003 publication Veech and Cahill made a bold prediction about BHB: “…a chemical agent, BHB, that has played such a major role in man’s survival that it may be expected to have actions other than simple calories. When nature has a beneficial substance, it may become pleiotropic though evolution with survival advantages.”

The concept of pleiotropy in biology is fascinating. Evolution is a clever engineer. The relentless forward momentum of Darwinian evolution abhors inefficiency. Evolution is forced to paint on a narrow canvas—there is only so much storage space in our genome. Over eons, our genomes have unceasingly remodeled themselves; acquiring useful information and discarding outdated information. The disposal of an unnecessary gene frees up storage space within DNA to evolve new genes that may confer a survival advantage, thus increasing odds for reproduction. (A compelling example: along the way, we humans lost the gene for vitamin c synthesis. Once we consistently took in enough of it though diet evolution was free to discard it).

Additionally, in its relentless drive for efficiency, evolution often piggybacks on what is already in place by adding functionality, this is the concept of pleiotropy. An example of this is your garage door opener. When you press the button to open your garage door it also triggers a light to come on so you don’t stumble through your dark garage. This dual functionality is pleiotropy in action—it is much more efficient to have one button do both jobs than build an entire new system to operate the light.

Ongoing research on BHB has proven it to be extraordinarily pleiotropic, just as Veech and Cahill predicted in 2003. Recent research has shown that evolution built epigenetic signaling into BHB, providing the signal for longevity genes to turn on.

In fact, Veech contends that BHB alone is reason that calorically restricted animals live significantly longer than their well-fed counterparts.

BHB’s epigenetic signaling is due to its ability to inhibit a class of epigenetic proteins called histone deacetylases (HDAC). HDAC proteins turn down the expression of genes by removing certain chemical groups from histones. BHB can inhibit HDACs from removing their attachments to histones, thus turning up the dial on the production of associated genes.

One of the genes turned up by BHB belongs to a family of proteins called the forkhead box proteins (FOXO). FOXO genes transcribe proteins known as transcription factors, epigenetic acting proteins that physically associate themselves with DNA. When FOXO proteins interact with DNA it alters the expression of hundreds of genes. FOXO proteins instruct DNA to boost internal antioxidant capacity, upregulating production of glutathione and other internal antioxidants like superoxide dismutase and catalase, thus slowing the ticking clock of the free radical damage that is one of the drivers of aging. (The addition of superoxide dismutase and catalase increases the cell’s antioxidant capacity because they operate through a different mechanism of action than the NADP+ dependent antioxidants.) Furthermore, FOXO is required for stem cell self-renewal, helping to address another aspect of aging, the slow loss of stem cell function due to epigenetic noise.

A few recent studies have hinted at the ability of ketosis to extend lifespan independent of caloric restriction. In 2014, a study showed that the simple addition of BHB to the diet of the nematode, C. elegans, increased lifespan by 20%. A more comprehensive mouse study followed in 2017. This study compared the effects of a high-carbohydrate control diet, a low-carbohydrate diet, and a ketogenic diet on lifespan. Importantly, the diets were equal in calories so they were compared on the merit of their macronutrient ratios alone. The results suggested a dose dependent effect: Median lifespan of mice on the control diet was 886 days compared to 943 for the low-carbohydrate diet, and 1003 days for the ketogenic diet group, an increase of 13 percent.

In the early 21st century, Veech and Cahill’s research illuminated some remarkable properties of BHB, setting the stage for a resurgence in interest and research into the once forgotten, dismissed and maligned state of ketosis.

The research to come suggested that BHB especially appeared to exert its “magical” effects on the brain.

Part 2 of this post will explore the explosion in research on the effects of BHB on the brain.

