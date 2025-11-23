Optimized Health

Optimized Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Burke's avatar
Judy Burke
Nov 25

The study used 100mg/kg/day of both NAC and glycine. For a 63 kg (140 lbs) woman that would be 6300 mg of NAC and glycine each. Is that not an excessive amount of NAC - would you not be at risk of gastric irritation or even gastric ulcer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Joy's avatar
Joy
Nov 23

Can we assume glynac would still be superior to supplementing with reduced glutathione?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Empress Publications Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture