A small trial preformed by a group at Baylor School of Medicine a few years ago should have made headlines. The trial’s focus was to test two common and safe supplement’s ability to boost the level of the “master antioxidant,” glutathione, within the cells of aged people — and the results were incredible. And yet again, it reminds us of a systemic failure in our healthcare system.

Enter Antioxidants

Antioxidants are perhaps the most misunderstood, exaggerated and sensationalized dietary components in health science. To be sure, researchers have been pouring antioxidants into mice and people for decades hoping for positive outcomes — to no avail.

Even so, an entire industry is still built around the purported health benefits of antioxidants — from supplements to the salacious claims that certain foods are healthy because of their “high antioxidant content.”

Most health conscious people have heard of the evils of free radicals — the subatomic wrecking balls that wreak havoc within out cells — damaging proteins, cell membranes and even our DNA. And by extension, most have heard of antioxidant’s ability to neutralize these deleterious free radicals.

But it’s all Bullshit.

The pervasive misunderstanding partly comes from a yet-to-be fully appreciated understanding that the cell has to maintain a very tight redox status for optimal functionality — too much oxidation is bad and too much anti-oxidation (reduction) can also be bad. (Thank the brilliant biochemist Nick Lane for this new understanding, and read his book Power, Sex, Suicide. Mitochondria and the Meaning of Life, if you want to learn more).

Case in point: In the 1990’s researchers confidently hypothesized that because smoking causes oxidative DNA damage, giving smokers the antioxidant beta-carotene might reduce smoker’s rate of lung cancer. Yet, a trial testing this hypothesis had to be stopped prematurely when it became clear that the beta-carotene group was developing lung cancer at a rate significantly higher than the placebo group.

The truth is, your cells have elegant mechanisms to control their redox status.

One of the main ways your cells do this is by controlling the synthesis of a potent intracellular antioxidant called glutathione. Glutathione is often referred to as the cell’s “master antioxidant.”

The main misunderstanding about antioxidants comes from the copious evidence that increasing the pool of antioxidant compounds within the cell does little to “mop up” free radicals. Here’s the rub: A single antioxidant molecule does not do anything by itself. It can only donate a fixed number of electrons to neutralize unpaired (free radical) electrons, after that, it has to be recycled from its oxidized form back to its antioxidant form (reduced form). And the only way the cell can do this is through the Pentose Phosphate Pathway — a pathway dependent on the redox ratio of the “great controlling nucleotide,” (in the words of the late Dr. Richard Veech) NADPH. The Pentose Phosphate Pathway ultimately leads to the regeneration of spent glutathione — recharging its ability to again neutralize free radicals by itself and regenerate other antioxidants (like vitamin E, vitamin C and lipoic acid) within the cellular pool. The NADPH dependent Pentose Phosphate Pathway is like the outlet that powers your vacuum cleaner, it allows for the continuous “sucking up” of dirt particles.

In other words — with regard to the cells antioxidant capacity — the Pentose Phosphate Pathway’s ability to recycle glutathione is driving the bus.

Not only does glutathione control the recycling of the exquisite network of antioxidants within our cells, it also plays a central role in detoxifying your body. Your liver uses glutathione to bind toxins so they can be eliminated through an enzyme called glutathione-S-transferase (GST). GST attach glutathione to:

heavy metals (mercury, cadmium, arsenic)

pesticides and pollutants

alcohol metabolites

carcinogens

drug breakdown products

After binding, these substances become water-soluble and can be excreted via bile or the urine.

Glutathione is a surprisingly simple molecule — it is a tripeptide made of three amino acids (cysteine, glycine, and glutamate) and is found in nearly every cell of the body.

However, once a person reaches adulthood, their glutathione levels typically decline by about 1% per year. By the time someone reaches age 60, their levels are approximately 35% lower.

By age 70, 50% lower.

The “Power Of Three”

In 2022, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine were curious about the effects of this decline and if supplementing with the amino acid precursors of glutathione might reverse some of the effects of aging. To test this, they feed 16 mice a diet supplemented with glycine and N-acetylcysteine (a supplement that is converted to cysteine in the body). These two amino acids (GlyNAC) are the rate limiting amino acids for intracellular glutathione synthesis.

Sure enough, the supplemented mice experienced a measured increase in glutathione and a significant (24%) increase in lifespan.

Excited by these results, the team at Baylor set out to test GlyNAC in elderly people. The study was gold standard: a randomized, double blinded, placebo controlled trial. They recruited 24 older adults (61-80 years old) and randomized half of them to a placebo group and half to the treatment group. The treatment group received a dose of 100 mg/kg/d each of glycine and NAC for 16 weeks.

I’ve probably read hundreds of studies on aging and I can’t remember one that had such profound and universally positive effects on a wide spectrum of health markers.

Significant improvements in the group supplemented with GlyNAC:

Gait speed

Grip strength

Mitochondrial function

Inflammatory markers

Nutrient sensing (Insulin resistance)

Genomic damage

Cellular senescence

Stem cell exhaustion

Of note were profound improvements in the two categories of health markers that are highly correlated to all-cause-mortality: inflammation and insulin resistance.

After 16-weeks, the supplemented group experienced significant decreases in corrosive proinflammatory cytokines.

IL-6 decreased by 78%,

TNFα decreased by 54%

hsCRP decreased by 41%

And after 16-weeks the improvements in nutrient sensing were even more eye-popping:

HOMA-IR improved by 64%

fasting insulin decreased by 65%

These results are incredible.

“Collectively these exciting new discoveries hold great promise for improving our mitochondrial and general health as we age,” said Dr. Rajagopal Sekhar, the lead author of the study.

While some health practitioners will misguidedly promote supplementing with glutathione directly, the power of supplementing with GlyNAC is that it only provides the building blocks for glutathione synthesis, thus allowing the cell to maintain the sensitive balance between oxidation and reduction (redox) — a balance that is critical to mitochondrial function.

“It is really important to understand that this trial supplemented GlyNAC, and did not supplement glutathione,” says Sekhar. “This is because our body does not get its glutathione from food, but the body has to make its own glutathione every day. All our organs maintain different levels of glutathione in a delicate balance that favors health. Too little glutathione cannot fight the harmful oxidative stress, and too much glutathione could lead to harmful reductive stress,” said Sekhar. “This is why GlyNAC is a natural solution for correcting glutathione deficiency, because it provides the raw materials to help cells to make their own glutathione in just the right amount. We have seen this repeatedly in all our prior studies supplementing GlyNAC, including this trial.”

It would be easy to be skeptical of this study due to the seemingly “too good to be true” data, BUT, it is impossible to get around the fact that it was a randomized, double blinded study — the researchers did not know the group that was supplemented with GlyNAC until it was unblinded — thus scrubbing the results from the biases that can all-too-often creep into human health studies.

Upon reflection, one can easily imagine that modern humans might be meaningfully deficient in glutathione due to our constant exposure to chemicals and drugs that need to be detoxified. For example, N-acetylcysteine is given in the ER for acetaminophen poisoning, so it is easy to imagine a slow erosion of our glutathione levels each time we open our medicine cabinets for acetaminophen, not to mention the myriad of other chemicals that we are exposed to that need to be bound and eliminated by glutathione throughout our lives. A deficiency in intracellular glutathione would result in a reduced capacity to detoxify the body and a reduced capacity to recycle the intracellular antioxidant pool — tilting the intracellular environment towards destructive oxidative stress.

The researchers at Baylor coined GlyNAC supplementation “The Power of Three,” born from the hypothesis that glycine and cysteine may each be providing benefits in addition to glutathione.

“One of the intriguing questions from this trial is why so many improvements occur toward promoting health. We believe that this is due to the combined effort of three separate components – glycine, cysteine (from NAC) and glutathione, and not just due to glutathione itself. Glycine and cysteine are both very important for cellular health on their own, and GlyNAC provides both. Glycine and cysteine are building blocks to form glutathione, which also has health benefits. We believe that the improvements in this trial and in our previous studies are the result of the combined effects of glycine and NAC and glutathione, and we refer to this combination as the ‘Power of 3,” said Sekhar.

Good Things Sometimes Come In Small Packages

Indeed, glycine — the smallest of all the amino acids — has received attention for its health promoting properties. It is one of a handful of molecules tested by the government’s Interventional Testing Program (considered the gold standard program) able to increase the lifespan in mice.

But another under the radar study may explain glycine’s remarkable ability to reverse one of the most important hallmarks of aging: the decline in ability of aged mitochondria to generate energy.

The decline in efficiency of aged mitochondria has fascinated and confused biologists for a generation. The paradox is that old mitochondrial DNA rarely have mutations — and therefore it is unclear why aged mitochondria are much more inefficient than young mitochondria.

A 2015 paper from a research group in Japan gave a possible explanation. As we age our epigenome becomes dysregulated and genes that are supposed to remain on get turned down and visa versa. When the group looked at the mitochondria donated from a 97-year-old individual’s cells, they were lacking two proteins encoded by nuclear DNA that are then imported into the mitochondria.

And….drumroll…both of these proteins are involved in glycine synthesis. The upshot: old mitochondria are starved of the glycine needed to manufacture glutathione and the proteins in the electron transport chain. The end result: less efficient mitochondria that starve the entire cell of energy.

The clincher was this: when they added glycine to the culture medium of the 97 year old’s fibroblast cell line, glycine completely restored the respiratory function to that of young people.

The “Power Of Three” Versus The Powers That Be

The “power of three” trial is a remarkable study that deserves more attention. Studies on cheap, non-patentable, supplements get ignored for a simple reason: no one can earn a profit from them. Right now, so much focus is on GLP-1 inhibitors and the mounting evidence of the off-target effects beyond weight loss — from improvements in kidney function, cardiovascular function in possibly reducing the probability of developing dementia. These trials are funded for a simple reason: the pharmaceutical companies that make them stand to earn profits from more adoption driven by these salutaris off-target effects.

Yet, the general population stands to benefit enormously from studies like “the power of three” — cheap and safe compounds that target the central cause of chronic disease — aging.

GlyNAC, without question, deserves a more definitive, higher powered trial run over a longer time frame.

(Another supplement that deserves a larger trial is glucosamine, read my post about its potential health benefits here)

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services.