No one disputes that exercise is good for you. Unequivocally so. But like most things in biology it is nuanced — the devil being in the details.

With regard to optimizing health and longevity, the type of exercise appears to matter a lot. A well-done study on the lifespan of athletes competing in different sports illuminated this phenomenon.

Surprisingly, the study showed that athletes in two sports, gymnastics and pole vaulting, far-and-away lived longer compared to other athletes and the general population.

These athletes had an eye-popping median lifespan over 8 years longer than a matched cohort of the general population.

Recent studies in the science of biomechanics has illuminated some fascinating reasons on why these two sports may promote health and remarkably, help to prevent cancer.

First off, a shout out to Christ Masterjohn for connecting these dots. This theory comes from him. He talks in depth about this connection in this podcast.

I will add two more novel connections to Dr. Masterjohn’s masterful hypotheses specific to biomechanical movement and cancer prevention.

Ok, the 10,000 foot observation is that gymnasts and pole vaulters are doing something unique that reduces the chances of developing cardiovascular disease and cancer — the two leading causes of death — with respect to other athletes. Cardiovascular disease is easier to explain because both groups of athlete’s training includes aerobic and high intensity interval training. And as professional athletes, we can assume both groups eat well.

But to live a long time one would also have to reduce cancer risk as it is the second leading cause of death. Cancer prevention is complex and it requires a deep dive to offer a possible explanation.

So here we go.