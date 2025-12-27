When we are in contact with our feelings and needs, we humans no longer make good slaves and underlings.” ― Marshall B. Rosenberg, Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life

When we allow space for feeling our emotions, we connect to ourselves. It’s the very foundation of self care to connect in and simply allow ourselves to feel. This allowing of fundamental ‘being’ without reflexive self-judgement is the basis of self-esteem and self-confidence and this has a consequence on our physical body.

When we think about ‘sitting with our feelings’, we might imagine that means sitting in anger or frustration, or other negative feelings like sadness or grief. These days we make so little room for reflection at all. We have an experience and bounce immediately onto the next thing. That experience could be a really strong experience too; an illness, a broken relationship, a physical trauma, loss, achieving a lifetime milestone.

We are expected to show up for work the next day and act as though nothing happened.

Chin up!

No ‘pause’ to integrate the experience before moving on…

We are made of a whole spectrum of emotions, see the emotion wheel below. Take a pause and notice where your emotions fall on the wheel. It doesn’t have to be just one emotion at once, we feel in layers, we are complex. As well as taking the space to sit and remember a loss, feel grief or even rage, also remember to sit and feel into moments of personal courage. Remember also to feel grateful for showing up for yourself in those moments of self-advocacy, especially when it wasn’t easy. Take both time to reflect on the sadness and celebrate the wins, it’s important to integrate it all.

To foster your mind-body connection, here are a few ideas that you might like to bring into your day, especially at this time of year where we are so busy and as the year draws to a close:

Grounding rituals to steady or ‘Earth’ the body

“Five senses check-in” to anchor awareness: What can I see? What can I taste? What can I smell? What do I hear? What can I feel on my skin?

Feeling feet on the floor and noticing weight distribution - appreciate the ground that holds you up.

Using warm objects (heated rice pack, cup of tea) to soothe and calm.

Touch-based grounding: hands on thighs, palms together, gentle self-massage.

Nature-based grounding when possible: sitting near a window, touching a houseplant, stepping outside for a minute of fresh air, putting your feet on the ground each day.

We are looking to reduce fight or flight responses. All grounding practices are intended to get you out of your head and the ‘danger’ response and back down to Earth.

Grounding mats are showing promise too and are inexpensive, you can easily put one under your sheet at night to have the same effect as walking on the Earth or sleeping in connection with Earth as nature intended.

Naturopathic supports for reflection rituals

Herbal teas that encourage calm: chamomile, lemon balm, tulsi.

Warm, easily digestible foods that encourage stillness and comfort like broths, soups and stews.

Aromatherapy as a sensory cue for slowing down (lavender, bergamot, cedar).

Gentle evening routines to signal the body that it’s safe to rest like lemon balm tea with magnesium, a red light sauna then a hot bath or shower.

Creating your own ‘personal pause rituals’

Carry out your pause practice nightly or weekly at the same time, to reinforce rhythm and safety in the practice.

Light a candle or soft lamp to mark the beginning of your reflective time.

Use a special notebook, pen, or blanket to create a familiar and safe environment, remember you want to get out of fight or flight and that requires this sense of safety.

Keep the ritual brief so you look forward to this as time for you, not as work or a chore.

Turn off notifications or place your phone in another room to create clearer mental space.

A pause gives permission to slow down when the world pushes speed and productivity.

Looking ahead to the New Year with soft intentions

“Soft intentions” allow flexibility as they guide us without pushing. Examples of this might include:

’I want to listen more than I speak’

‘I want to focus on solutions instead of problems’

’I want to choose love in my interactions’

‘I want to listen to what my feelings are telling me so I can see the need underneath’

The end of the year is a natural doorway for us all which invites us to slow down, listen inward, and step forward into the new year with more clarity, peace and above all, connection.