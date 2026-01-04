The biomedical research that excites me the most is the research that uncloaks an intervention that appears to affect a sweeping range of problems. It speaks to something fundamental. It speaks to something our bodies are missing.

Things like the research on the benefits of natural light and ketosis in previous posts.

Your Brain On Ketones, Part 2 Travis Christofferson · December 21, 2025 Part one of this post on ketones and your brain walked through some of the history on ketone research and the biochemical properties that make ketones special as a fuel. Read full story

One of the most intriguing studies that falls into this category was the “power of three” clinical trial that I wrote about a few weeks ago.

In a brief recap, the trial (randomized, double blinded and placebo controlled) gave two amino acids, glycine and cysteine, in the form of n-acetylcysteine, to a group of older adults. The idea was to provide the rate limiting amino acids involved in the syntheses of the body’s “master antioxidant,” glutathione. The results were remarkable – a comprehensive range of health markers were dramatically improved with the most significant improvements being in inflammation and insulin resistance — the two primary causes of most chronic disease.

The fact that two amino acids could restore glutathione leading to dramatic drops in inflammatory markers and insulin resistance made me wonder: Why the hell are we so deficient in glutathione to begin with?

When a baby is born he or she is instantly exposed to high levels of cysteine from mom’s milk. Glutathione is manufactured and the cells redox capacity is optimal. But then, as the child grows up in the modern world, exposures to things that our bodies were not exposed to during the vast majority of our time on the planet – things we did not evolve with – come crashing into our hypothetical child’s world.

Environmental and industrial toxicants

Microbial dysbiosis from processed food and antibiotics

Isolation and chronic stress

Infections

Artificial light and disrupted circadian rhythm

Lack of time outdoors and minimal physical activity

Xenobiotics

reference

All of these inputs lead to oxidative cellular damage. Damaged cells then enter a state called senescence. Senescent cells are ground-zero for systemic chronic inflammation (SCI) – they can enter a state of Senescence-Associated Secretory Phenotype (SASP) where they just sit there and secrete proinflammatory cytokines. The result is a chronic state of inflammation that is behind the chronic disease epidemic.

How do we know that the divorce between the lifestyle that humans spent most of their evolution with — high physical activity, natural sunlight and an uninterrupted circadian rhythm, unprocessed food, tight social bonds and little to no exposure to modern toxicants and xenobiotics — is behind the current chronic disease epidemic?

We know this because numerous studies on the last remaining hunter/gather populations show that they do not experience nearly the same degree of SCI compared to people living in the developed world as they age.

Does The Modern World Siphon Away Our Glutathione?

Cysteine is what’s known as a conditionally essential amino acid. Meaning this: there are certain “conditions” where more is needed. The body can usually make enough from methionine. However, under certain conditions like illness, stress, prematurity, or specific diseases, the demand exceeds the body’s synthesis capacity, making dietary intake necessary.

So here’s my hypothesis: Modern living puts tremendous stress on glutathione and thus represents a “condition” where we need more cysteine to manufacture glutathione than we are receiving. Remember, glutathione is used up through detoxification pathways that “spend” glutathione to remove certain toxins.

This would explain the power of three trial that showed aged adults supplementing with it demonstrated remarkable improvements in SCI.

Now, glutathione synthesis requires three amino acids.

reference

Glycine and cysteine are much more likely than glutamic acid to be rate limiting in glutathione synthesis and cysteine is more likely than glycine to be rate limiting – meaning that supplementing cysteine is much more likely to increase glutathione levels by itself.

Indeed, under this hypothesis we would expect that cysteine supplementation via n-acetylcysteine (NAC) would benefit a spectrum of health markers and chronic illness.

There are not a lot of long term studies on NAC supplementation but there are a lot of short term studies. With out going through them in detail (you can read this great review here if you want more detail) here is a list of conditions that NAC shows promise in. Again, if NAC supplementation is correcting something fundamental we would expect to see a broad range of benefits.

Inflammation

Insulin resistance

Alzheimer’s disease/cognitive function

Detoxification

Heavy metal chelation and removal

Male subfertility

Hyperhomocysteinemia

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Psychiatric disorders

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Respiratory infections

The last one, respiratory infections, is particularly relevant right now with a nasty influenza strain circulating. This study on NAC and the flu was particularly compelling.

A total of 262 subjects of both sexes with non-respiratory chronic degenerative diseases were enrolled in a randomized, double-blind trial involving 20 Italian Centers. They were randomized to receive either placebo or NAC tablets (600 mg) twice daily for 6 months.

At the end of the 6 months when everything was tallied up there were an equal number of flu infections in each group but only 25% of virus-infected subjects under NAC treatment developed a symptomatic form, versus 79% in the placebo.

Its really hard to muck-up a double blinded, placebo controlled trial – the results strongly suggests that NAC supplementation amplifies the innate, or front-line immune system’s ability to deal with influenza before it can take hold.

Its probably incorrect to say that it amplifies it, but rather, it restores it to where it should be.

Controversies with NAC

One of the controversies of NAC centers around cancer. A few studies suggested that NAC may promote cancer growth after cancer has developed. One study in 2022 found that high therapeutic doses of NAC do not increase the growth of melanoma xenografts, but can cause metastatic spread and distant metastases. Of course, this caused many to pause when touting the benefits of NAC.

To be sure, the initiation of cancer and having cancer are two very different situations. Cancer cells behave differently than healthy cells and compounds that are healthy for healthy cells may be detrimental in the context of cancer. One such class of compounds that fits this description is antioxidants. Cancer cells exist on the knifes edge of oxidative stress. Cancer cells have very strange mitochondria that spill out reactive oxygen species and the cells have trouble dealing with this oxidative stress. Additionally, most cancer therapies work by increasing oxidative stress to kill them. Thus antioxidants have the potential to “rescue” cancer cells.

And herein lies the controversy about NAC.

But, again, a person with active cancer taking NAC is an entirely different context than a healthy person taking NAC. And evaluating NAC in the context of optimal health is different. The single critical question is this: Does NAC promote the initiation of cancer?

Again, most studies on NAC are short term, lasting a few months. The only somewhat long term study is on patients with COPD taking NAC. NAC is a mucolytic and can help clear the airways in people with COPD.

The tile of the paper: Impact of long-term N-acetylcysteine use on cancer risk

The study followed patients diagnosed with COPD between 2008 and 2019. Those with pre-existing cancer were excluded. 91,546 patients were evenly distributed between NAC and non-NAC groups. Multivariate Cox regression analysis revealed a 31% lower cancer risk in patients with long-term NAC use compared to non-users. Importantly, A dose-dependent relationship was observed, with higher daily NAC intake associated with reduced cancer risk.

In the end, the authors were willing to made a bold conclusion: “Our study provides clinical evidence supporting the potential anticancer effects of NAC in COPD patients. These findings highlight the importance of exploring NAC as a chemopreventive agent in high-risk populations and inform clinical practice and future research endeavors.”

The other criticism of long-term NAC use is the fact the NAC is a biofilm disrupter. This is one of the benefits of NAC in certain context that may be a detriment in others. For example, NAC can disrupt the biofilm of pathogenic bacteria like H pylori and can help clear an infection. On the other hand, long-term use may disrupt a normal, healthy microbiome – but we don’t know this for sure. Chris Masterjohn suggests caution in taking high does NAC for long periods of time due to this unknown potential negative effect.

Where we stand now is the evidence clearly suggests that NAC is a promising supplement to “correct” the glutathione deficiency that may be the result of our modern world. However, long term use at high does have some unknowns.

Certainly NAC is a promising supplement for optimal health, especially given the glutathione depleting exposures that lurk around us in the modern world. What I would love to see is a long-term, prospective study that evaluates all-cause mortality. Only then will we know for sure.

Share

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services.