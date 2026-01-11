Real food doesn't HAVE ingredients. Real food IS ingredients." - Jamie Oliver

As soon as the inverted food pyramid bombshell landed this week, it was clear what I would be writing about this week for you on Optimized Health.

What a week it’s been! The new food pyramid has got every plant-based nutritionist in meltdown, caused people to get upset about pulses and grains and confusion about proteins reigns supreme! Almost every single nutritionist, metabolic health influencer and thought leader I follow has commented about it on social media and a few of those comments have really stood out for me.

The old food pyramid told us that our perfect diet contains a heavy load of carbs as the essential foundation, and that a little cheeky topping of beige-colored junk at the top was absolutely fine, even a part of a healthy diet. Adding junk such as cola/candy/cookies to the food pyramid both made people feel like it was OK (enabling dangerous dietary choices) and of course that served the junk food industry.

Here is the old food pyramid! There is no wonder in my mind that cancer rates have risen and continue as they are with “recent 2024 and 2025 data from the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) projecting a nearly 75% increase in annual cancer deaths by 2050 (to 18.6 million), and a 77% increase in new cases (to over 35 million).”

It has been cited that 42% of these cancer cases are attributable to environmental/'lifestyle factors like smoking, alcohol and poor diet therefore they are preventable. My view is that diet plays a role either directly, or indirectly in every case of cancer, not as a moral judgment, but as a biological reality shaped by metabolism and environment.

This isn’t a cancer newsletter - (you can go to my other blog The Metabolic Nutritionist for all things cancer related) this newsletter is about optimizing your health and a few criticisms of the new food pyramid caught my eye, so let’s take a look at these and get a few facts straight:

Saturated Fat & Fiber

One backlash to the new food pyramid is along the lines of this quote from a dietitian from Eating Well:

This is typical of the backlash and belies a serious misunderstanding about what humans need to eat to be optimally well. ‘Warning of a focus on saturated fats’ makes it sound like saturated fats are bad… I thought we were beyond this in 2026, but apparently there are dietitians who still peddle the old ‘fat is bad’ chestnut. We need saturated fats to be healthy, we thrive on animal fat, we thrive on (gasp) butter and ghee, and coconut oil is full of lovely saturated fats that nourish the cells in our brain and immune system. Saturated fats are definitely not the enemy.

I love this chart from Dr Cate Shanaghan (seed oil scientist) showing which fats to include and avoid:

Another criticism made is that there is no focus on fibre. This is an interesting one as we have been told ad nauseam that fibre is essential for a healthy diet. We need fibre to bulk out stools and ‘sweep out the toxins’. But is it true?

I want to make it clear that I am not taking a carnivore stance, though I am definitely not taking a purely plant-based stance, I am interested in what’s true for the human body and, how do we thrive?

Dietary fibre isn’t actually essential for humans. Dr Georgia Ede looked into this idea that fibre was needed to sweep out toxins, to ‘scrape’ the digestive tract clean, in fact someone recently said that to me - but we need fibre to clean through our intestines! How do we know? Where is the evidence? Is it true?

Dr Georgia Ede states that she went through the literature and couldn’t find one single piece of evidence to support these kinds of claims, and to date that remains unchallenged by research (challenged, of course, by dietary opinion rather than evidence. De-conditioning old thinking patterns can be painful and many try hard to avoid it). Click here to read in much more detail Dr Ede’s research on dietary fibre.

If we need fibre to pass stools then how are people thriving on the carnivore diet?

The Pulse & Protein Problem

Protein is essential, but balance is key, so fruits, vegetables, legumes and grains should remain a priority.”

This one is great - we need balance (balance is a word that plays us directly into the hands of Big Food) so we need a little legumes for protein too. Again, is it true?

With animal fats we have complete protein. We have a range of fats and hopefully if the animal is natural (organic) and raised well, it includes many nutrients, no enzyme inhibitors or digestive disruptors and in essence, it’s a complete food. If we ate only grass fed cows (the whole animal) healthy people would thrive (not just survive - but thrive), it’s no comparison to a standard UK/US diet.

As humans our superpower is adaptation. We can thrive in all corners of the globe, from the deserts to the icy poles. That’s because we eat the animals there, we also evolved to ‘subsidise’ our diet with the roots, herbs, vegetables and fruits that grow there but our primary food for optimal health is animal based, not plant based.

On LinkedIn, Ricky Du Plessis has commented on the beans and lentil focus as sources of protein emphasizing that despite containing protein we need to remember that “beans are overwhelmingly a source of CARBOHYDRATE, not protein” he calls the idea of beans as a major protein source “a marketing ploy — it’s nonsense.” and it’s a really compelling perspective. We are essentially being sold a carbohydrate as a protein but that’s not the worst of it.

Dr Angela A. Stanton PhD agrees, she is a Scientist who has written about fats and grains here - she goes into this one step further though:

“Indeed, the bean-posts are amazingly urgent and frequent… Do they not know that beans are full of antinutrients and carbs?… Is a food with 20 g protein really all that great if you have to eat a ton of it to get you that much protein and also a truckload of carbs to go with it?”

Let’s say you actually WANT that many carbs anyway and you are happy with that, for this amount of protein. There is more still - The protein in pulses is not as bio-available as animal protein, it is in fact only 60-85% after cooking. So you either need to eat more (and that comes with a lot more carbs) or, you aren’t getting the amount of protein you actually were told you were.

“To get 20 g protein eat the following in beans:

1. Soybeans: ~1 to 1.5 cups (around 140g to 200g) of cooked soybeans--this is tolerable except for the antinutrients--think men-boobs and Hashimoto's Disease, among other stuff like psoriasis and other lovelies.

2. Kidney Beans: About 2.5 cups (around 🫣 440g).

3. Black Beans: Roughly 2.5 cups (around 🫣 440g).

4. Lentils: Approximately 1 cup (around 🫣 200g) of cooked lentils contains about 18 grams of protein, so slightly over a cup is needed.

5. Pinto Beans: About 2.5 cups (around 🫣 440g).

6. Chickpeas (Garbanzo beans): Approximately 2.5 to 3 cups (around 🫣 400g to 🫣 500g).

All beans are full of antinutrients and even after significant treatment of soaking overnight and pressure cooking for 2+ hours to get rid of lectin, they are still filled with other antinutrients we didn't get rid of in the cooking.”

(With thanks to Dr Angela A. Stanton - author of Fighting the Migraine Epidemic)

Dr Angela is referring to other kinds of plant compounds that can bind to minerals in the body like Trypsin inhibitors, Phytates, Oxalates and more. We don’t generally need to worry too much about having a little of these in our diet, though some people are more sensitive than others. We can even see a little of the ‘plant based poisons’ as keeping us on our biological toes, from a ‘zone of hormesis’ perspective. That means in plain language that our body thrives with a little stress, it keeps our cells fit and these plant anti-nutrients create stress. What we don’t want is chronic stress or ‘irritation’ and anti-nutrients at this level, day in and out on a plant based diet is akin to a daily irritant. Irritants lead to chronic disease (acknowledgement to Dr Leo Pruimboom for this perspective).

Share Optimized Health

What I really love about the new food pyramid is that it puts steak at the top, fruits lower down and bread at the bottom. No junk, no seed oils. It includes fish, eggs, chicken, cheese, olive oil, greens are placed throughout and butter slap bang in the middle.

The Doctors involved in creating this pyramid under the guidance of (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. put true health at the heart of the equation and we have a lot to be grateful for regardless of how you identify in your political beliefs. Finally guidelines that educate people about how to construct a healthy diet exist, this is absolutely huge and this has the power to shape the health of humans for generations to come. My hope is that this will now filter down to school lunch preparation, infant and maternal nutrition (where it all starts) and perhaps public health policy. We didn’t have far to fall before, the bar was so low let’s face it. Perhaps the future of food is a plate with grass fed steak, broccoli and a chunk of salted raw butter with sauerkraut on the side instead of fake meat and every shape of beige you can think of made from wheat flour, seed oils and sugar.

Thanks for reading Optimized Health! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute the provision of medical advice or professional services. Amanda King ND is a UK trained Naturopathic Practitioner, in the UK, the legend ND means ‘Naturopathic Diploma’ not Naturopathic Doctor as it does in the US & Canada. Amanda is also not a medical Doctor. This information does not replace medical care or recommendations from a physician familiar with you, your health and laboratory data, or who is actively providing you with medical treatment. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health provider regarding a medical condition.