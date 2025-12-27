Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Taking a Moment to Reflect on 2025 - An Intentional Pause for MindBody Connection
Stress to Strength: Using Earth and Grounding Based Practices
Dec 27
•
Amanda King ND
12
2
Your Brain On Ketones, Part 2
Part one of this post on ketones and your brain walked through some of the history on ketone research and the biochemical properties that make ketones…
Dec 21
•
Travis Christofferson
7
2
Your Cells Are Solar Panels - Bringing More Light into the Dark Season
Tips to support your Circadian Rhythm and balance Hormones this Winter
Dec 14
•
Amanda King ND
and
Element Nutrition
4
3
Your Brain On Ketones
The Fascinating History of Ketone Research Leading to Present Research on How Ketones Affect Your Brain Health
Dec 7
•
Travis Christofferson
19
1
5
November 2025
Metabolic Aging: The Carbohydrate Problem and The Ketone Solution!
Burn Fat, Turn Back Your Biological Clock, Reverse Metabolic Aging!
Nov 29
•
Amanda King ND
16
6
4
This "Power Of Three" Clinical Trial Tested Two Supplement's Ability To Reverse The Most Important Hallmarks OF Aging: And The Results Were…
A small trial preformed by a group at Baylor School of Medicine a few years ago should have made headlines.
Nov 23
•
Travis Christofferson
34
12
9
Sage, Acetylcholine & BDNF - The Science behind Smudging & Cognitive Longevity
How neuroscience is catching up to ancient ritual
Nov 14
•
Amanda King ND
4
1
The Number One Thing You Can Do For Your Health And Longevity
Most People Aren't Aware of the Most Important Variable in Human Health and Longevity
Nov 8
•
Travis Christofferson
4
1
October 2025
🧬 The Folate Trap! How a Hidden Vitamin Imbalance Can Wreck Your Energy, Blood, and Brain
Part 2 - Don't settle for acceptable when you can be optimal.
Oct 31
•
Amanda King ND
13
1
2
How The Ingredients In This Single Supplement May Unlock The Cell's Intrinsic Anti-Aging Program
This One Supplement May be Behind a Single Mom's Rise to the Top if the Rejuvenation Olympics out of nowhere; Surpassing a Tech Millionaire that Spends…
Oct 25
•
Travis Christofferson
32
5
Don't settle for acceptable when you can be optimal! Here's how!...
Why your blood labs aren't giving you the right data and what to look for instead!
Oct 22
•
Amanda King ND
2
3
4 Ways to Reduce Your Chance of Getting Sick This Winter and Recover Faster if You Do
Nobody Enjoys the Upper Respiratory Infections That Arrive with Winter Weather, Here are 4 Science-Backed Ways to Consider for Dealing with Winter…
Oct 11
•
Travis Christofferson
3
1
© 2025 Empress Publications Ltd
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts