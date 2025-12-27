Optimized Health

Optimized Health

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

November 2025

October 2025

🧬 The Folate Trap! How a Hidden Vitamin Imbalance Can Wreck Your Energy, Blood, and Brain
Part 2 - Don't settle for acceptable when you can be optimal.
  Amanda King ND
How The Ingredients In This Single Supplement May Unlock The Cell's Intrinsic Anti-Aging Program
This One Supplement May be Behind a Single Mom's Rise to the Top if the Rejuvenation Olympics out of nowhere; Surpassing a Tech Millionaire that Spends…
  Travis Christofferson
Don't settle for acceptable when you can be optimal! Here's how!...
Why your blood labs aren't giving you the right data and what to look for instead!
  Amanda King ND
4 Ways to Reduce Your Chance of Getting Sick This Winter and Recover Faster if You Do
Nobody Enjoys the Upper Respiratory Infections That Arrive with Winter Weather, Here are 4 Science-Backed Ways to Consider for Dealing with Winter…
  Travis Christofferson
© 2025 Empress Publications Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture